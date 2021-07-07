Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $42.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.