Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund makes up approximately 2.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NML. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NML traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 3,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,825. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

