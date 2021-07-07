Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund makes up 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGU. ADE LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

