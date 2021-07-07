Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.21% of General American Investors worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in General American Investors by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 12,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,833. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

