Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 3.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,359. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

