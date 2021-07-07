Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Increases Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 269.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,702 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 353,101 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,843. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

