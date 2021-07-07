Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises about 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.37% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 4,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

