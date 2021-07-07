Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for approximately 2.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

NTG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

