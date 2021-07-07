Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 122,294 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 122,294 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises about 3.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,331. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

