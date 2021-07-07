Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 18,536 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.38% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

IIF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 2,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

