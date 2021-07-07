Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 18,591 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,600. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

