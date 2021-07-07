Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 23,600 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $154,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,098. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

