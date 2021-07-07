Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 48,327 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,327 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises about 5.3% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.51% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 36,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

