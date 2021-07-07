Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,273. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.