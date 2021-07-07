Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)’s stock price was down 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure.

