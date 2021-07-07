Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.23

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $37,072.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.20 or 0.06804600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.62 or 0.01502929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00405204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00155985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00642271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00416145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00347548 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,361,455 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.