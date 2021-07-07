QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 50,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,879,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of -65.72.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

