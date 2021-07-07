Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 on Top Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00232475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.93 or 0.00817353 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

