QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $506.39

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $80.90 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $506.39 or 0.01520293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

