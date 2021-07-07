RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.25. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 6,669 shares trading hands.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.