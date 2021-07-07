Radix (EXRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $87.46 million and $2.00 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

