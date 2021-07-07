RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.59

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 3107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.75 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

