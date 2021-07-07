RAI Finance (RAI) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,701.50 or 1.00276067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.00984065 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

