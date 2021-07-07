Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0140 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $29,795.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00166115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.64 or 0.99856352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00974872 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

