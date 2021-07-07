Raise (RAISE) Reaches One Day Volume of $35.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Raise has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $45,146.35 and $35.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.