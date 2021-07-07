Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $67,276.76 and $1,226.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00932969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.