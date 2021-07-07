Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $43,783.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.20 or 0.06804600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.62 or 0.01502929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00405204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00155985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00642271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00416145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00347548 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

