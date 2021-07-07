Ravencoin Reaches One Day Volume of $29.47 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $506.49 million and $29.47 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,155,810,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.