Raydium Price Reaches $3.59 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $195.48 million and $5.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00010576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.53 or 1.00138210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00967670 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,408,290 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

