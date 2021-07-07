Raymond James Analysts Give CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) received a C$12.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 474.16% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. CVE:NXR.UN has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09.
About CVE:NXR.UN
