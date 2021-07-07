Raymond James Analysts Give CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) received a C$12.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 474.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. CVE:NXR.UN has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09.

About CVE:NXR.UN

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

