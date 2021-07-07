Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$8.75 Price Target

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) received a C$8.75 price objective from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

TSE SVM traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.75. 193,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,437. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.