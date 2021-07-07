Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Shares of MMX stock remained flat at $C$6.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.09 million and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.95.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

