Raymond James Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Market Perform

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

