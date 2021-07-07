Raymond James Increases Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$64.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$64.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.58.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,213. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.31 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.98.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

