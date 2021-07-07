Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XBC. Cormark lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.38.

XBC traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. 1,272,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

