Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

