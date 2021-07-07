Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Trimmed by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for 8.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Raymond James worth $250,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $130.58. 5,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,008. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.57.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

