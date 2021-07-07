Raymond James Raises Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.