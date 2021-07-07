Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for good natured Products (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$2.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of good natured Products stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,692. The company has a market cap of C$222.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.25. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

