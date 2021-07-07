Raymond James Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “NA” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

