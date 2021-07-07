Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11,304.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.