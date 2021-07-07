ReapChain (REAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $449,818.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $449,818.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00931587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045221 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.