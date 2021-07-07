Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raven Industries (RAVN)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

6/24/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

6/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Raven Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $115,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

