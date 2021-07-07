Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

6/28/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

6/21/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

6/18/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

6/14/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

6/11/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

5/10/2021 – Flagstar Bancorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07.

Get Flagstar Bancorp Inc alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.