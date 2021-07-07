Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,382 ($83.38) and last traded at GBX 6,476 ($84.61). Approximately 644,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 918,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,485 ($84.73).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £46.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

