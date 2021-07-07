RED Price Hits $0.0044 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, RED has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $573,304.75 and $41,832.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00405005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

