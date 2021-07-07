Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON REDD traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.36). 677,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 119.41. Redde Northgate has a one year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

