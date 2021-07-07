Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 629.40 ($8.22), with a volume of 392,889 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 713.88 ($9.33).

The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

