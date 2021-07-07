Reef (REEF) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Reef has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $203.96 million and $26.47 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00108270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00935444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

