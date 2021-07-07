Refinable One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268,256.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $268,256.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

